Bowe Elementary School in Chicopee changes to fully remote until February

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Public Schools announced Friday, Bowe Elementary School will have full remote learning until February 2021.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Chicopee Public Schools, after the elementary school’s HVAC system was assessed the School District has decided to delay in-person learning. The School District will need until at least February to make improvements to the HVAC system and air filtration.

Students were scheduled to begin in-person learning on September 15 for families that chose the hybrid model. All students will now begin remote learning.

For any question or more information contact the District Office at 413-594-3410, Bowe Elementary at 413-594-3431, or email at 2020reopencps@cpsge.org.

The following message was sent to parents on Friday, September 11: