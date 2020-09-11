Bowe Elementary School in Chicopee changes to fully remote until February

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Public Schools announced Friday, Bowe Elementary School will have full remote learning until February 2021.
In a news release sent to 22News from the Chicopee Public Schools, after the elementary school’s HVAC system was assessed the School District has decided to delay in-person learning. The School District will need until at least February to make improvements to the HVAC system and air filtration.
Students were scheduled to begin in-person learning on September 15 for families that chose the hybrid model. All students will now begin remote learning.
For any question or more information contact the District Office at 413-594-3410, Bowe Elementary at 413-594-3431, or email at 2020reopencps@cpsge.org.
The following message was sent to parents on Friday, September 11:
Good Morning Bowe School Families,
At this time I must report that all Patrick E. Bowe School Students may be operating in a remote status until February 1, 2021.
I know this may not be welcome news for those parents who selected in-person learning for their children, however I wanted to ensure this update was brought to our school community as soon as it was received.
Background Information:
An air filtration report was recently made available, and with an abundance of caution the district has made the decision to hold off on in-person instruction at Bowe School while air quality is studied further, and necessary steps are taken to improve the building.
What This Means:
Student and teacher assignments will mostly remain the same. In a few cases an assigned teacher may be changed to allow for smaller class sizes within the grade level. At this time, changes affect a very small number of students, and those families / students will be contacted individually.
Parents / Guardians who selected remote learning through February 1, 2021 for their child / children will not be affected.
All students will continue to receive instruction from Patrick E. Bowe School Teachers.
I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your understanding. If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact the school directly.
Thank you,
David T. Drugan
Principal, Patrick E. Bowe School