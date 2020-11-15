Bowling fundraiser in Chicopee benefits rehabilitation programs across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local bowling community came together Sunday to raise money and help those battling addiction across Massachusetts.

The “New Beginnings Bowling Fundraiser” was held at AMF Bowling in Chicopee to raise money for long-term rehabilitation programs in our state, with 80-percent of proceeds staying right here in western Massachusetts.

“I was really worried with the pandemic but this bowling community is so strong that this event goes like this every single year,” said Dori Wotu, organizer of the event. She told 22News, “In the six years that we have been doing this we have raised more than $85,000.”

For the past six years, the New Beginnings Bowling Fundraiser has been open to all members of the community, regardless of their bowling ability.