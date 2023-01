AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Bowl will be hosting a tournament to raise money for Candlepins for Cancer on Sunday.

Candlepins for Cancer is a charity that helps people in the candlepin bowling community who are battling cancer. There will be a 50/50 raffle at the event, t-shirts for sale for $25 each, and guest commentator Paul Grant.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at Agawam Bowl, with warmups beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for entry cost $30, with 80% off for handicaps.