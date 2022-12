WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.

Wilbraham Police Sergeant Jeff Rudinski told 22News the truck had gotten stuck earlier Thursday night. Stony Hill Road Bridge around the CVS was impassible while the truck was wedged. Around 10:30p.m. the truck was being removed from the bridge.