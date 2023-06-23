WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A truck crashed into the side of a building in Westfield Friday morning.
Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News a box truck parked to make a delivery to the rear of the building located at 501 Southampton Road. The driver said he parked it and had the key in his pocket, but had been having problems with the brake button popping out and disengaging.
Captain Dickinson said the truck rolled about 20 yards and ended up crashing into the building. No injuries were reported.
Taylor Knight is a morning anchor and I-Team reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2018. Follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorKNews and view her bio to see more of her work.