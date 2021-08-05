Boxers weigh in before Friday night event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – CES MMA will take over MassMutual Center for its debut in downtown Springfield Friday night.

MGM Springfield is also helping to put on the event. CES has done these shows all over the world, and they’re ready to bring the fight to western Massachusetts.

CES Director of Operations Patrick Sullivan told 22News that they want to showcase the up-and-coming talent in our region, “So tomorrow night, we have fighters from all over the country, but especially right here in Springfield we have a lot of local fighters from this area of Massachusetts and southern Connecticut. So, we’re really trying to expose some of the best fighters from around the area and show the up-and-coming talent around the world.”

He added that tickets are going fast but there are still some available. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday night.