Boxing event scheduled for this weekend at MassMutual Center

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Professional Boxing returns to the MassMutual Center in Springfield Saturday night. A joint venture between MGM Springfield and New England Boxing promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr.

Burchfield introduced the fighters during a news conference at the Villa Napoletana restaurant in East Longmeadow Monday afternoon. The main event will feature Kendrick Ball of Worcester defending his world boxing council light heavyweight championship.

During the height of the pandemic, boxers fought in empty arena’s devoid of crowds. Manager and trainer Alex Rivera told 22News, the fighters will welcome Saturday night’s crowd, “They love it. It’s great you know, especially if the fight goes your way. The cheering, the screaming, they feed off of that. It feels more like a familiar scene when you have an audience.”

The first bout begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. The card will include fighters from Springfield and Southampton.