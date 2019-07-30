Boy pricked by used needle at Springfield park will be tested for six months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The little boy who was pricked by a used needle while playing in a Springfield park will need to be tested for HIV and Hepatitis for the next six months.

His mother told 22News that his first round of tests came back negative.

Seven-year-old Zachary Cloud was playing in Morris Park at the corner of Morris and Main Streets last week when he was pricked in the knee with a used needle.

His father said the needle must have been hidden in the wood chips surrounding the play area.

“I already felt like I could feel his pain. It hasn’t really sunk in yet, totally – in certain ways,” said Charles Cloud.

Zachary’s mother confirmed to 22News that the mayor called her and they’re working to set up an in-person meeting with the city.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno said multiple city officials have been assigned to “rectify and monitor the situation.”

This type of event involving a child has never been reported to the city in the past to my knowledge. We work closely with Executive Director of Parks, Buildings & Recreation Management, Pat Sullivan, and his team to make sure all parks are clean and safe. Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services Commissioner

You can report a discarded syringe by calling the Department of Health & Human Services at (413)-787-6741 or Springfield’s Police Department at (413)-787-6741.