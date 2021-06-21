Boys and Girls club awarded the youth of the year award of 2021

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls club is celebrating a young man from Chicopee as their 2021 ‘Youth of the Year’.

The Chicopee organization held this presentation Monday at their facility on Meadow Street.

Justin Fosberg has been going to the Boys and Girls club after school programs for the past three years.

He’s in the foster system, and said the Boys and Girls club helped him reach his goals of graduating high school and going on to automotive school.

Justine Fosberg, “Before I came into foster care if was really difficult and stuff and that’s where I made a lot of friends.”

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau was also in attendance, proclaiming June 21st. 2021 Justin Fosberg Day in Chicopee. Justin was always awarded scholarships to further his education.