CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee was awarded funding from the state earlier Tuesday evening that will go towards the club’s programming.

Club members were joined by local lawmakers for the special check presentation. The facility will be receiving a grant of just over $70,000 from the state legislature, as well as $50,000 for their new teen center.

“Funding like this allows us to really dive in and provide detailed programming and extra support for kids who need it now probably more than ever,” says Executive Director Jason Reed. “We are still coming out of COVID learning loss, and we are really trying to provide academic support to our kids.”

The grant represents Chicopee’s share of the $3 million appropriated to the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.