Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee hosts annual benefit gala

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee gathered with community members Friday for its Annual Black Tie & Sneakers Gala & Auction.

The event is in its eighth year running and raises funds for the club, which has been operating in Chicopee for 107 years.

Silent and live auctions joined longtime sponsors to raise funds for the program.

Organizers said as active as they are in the community, it can be tough to connect with those not served by the program, making this event a highlight every year.

“It is difficult for us sometimes to get the community into the club so we use opportunities like this to bring the club to the community,” Executive Director Jason Reed told 22News.

The Boys and Girls Club’s mission is to enable young people to reach their full potential as productive citizens.

