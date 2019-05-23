Boys and Girls Club of Western Massachusetts holds annual Youth of the Year dinner

The Boys and Girls Club of Western Massachusetts hosted its annual Youth of the Year dinner.

One youth is chosen from each Boys and Girls Club in western Massachusetts to be awarded Youth of the Year.

One of the winners Wednesday night told 22News this honor is helping her build herself into who she wants to be.

Daishany Miller told 22News,” I want to be the voice for the youth that aren’t heard. So I want to let them know, I’m here for you, no matter what.”

22News reporter and anchor Mike Masciadrelli emceed Wednesday night’s dinner.

