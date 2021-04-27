Boys & Girls Club in Westfield begins expansion project

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield has officially started expanding their building Tuesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the organization on West Silver Street Tuesday morning with CEO Bill Parks, Board President Jim Irwin, Senator John Velis and Westfield Mayor Don Humason. The 15,000 square foot expansion will cost $3.5 million that will include 100 more programs to local children and new full-day preschool program.

“We are all very excited that this project has officially begun,” said William R. Parks, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield. “Adding more openings to our licensed childcare program and launching a new, full-day preschool program will provide working families with a more affordable option to have their children in a safe, education-based environment.”

The Boys & Girls Club have also launched their public campaign to raise the additional funds needed to complete the project. The club has raised $2.5 million out of the total $3.5 million project so far. To donate, visit www.bgcwestfield.org. Construction began for the “Building Futures” expansion project in early March.

The Boys & Girls Club is still providing a food service program through June 30. The grab-and-go lunches are available to children for free at four locations.