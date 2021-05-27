Boys & Girls Club names recipient of Youth of the Year award

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club is celebrating the achievements of one of its part-time workers.

Seventeen-year-old Charmantine Niyonzima is the recipient of the Youth of the Year award. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and commitment to receive the honor.

She maintained a 3.95 GPA as a junior at West Springfield High School, while working part-time at the facility, writing essays, preparing speeches among other things.

Charmantine Niyonzima, “It’s a great organization, it really helped me open up. The first time that I came here, I was very shy, very nervous but they really helped me to open up and become a better, new person.”

She’s also planning on attending UMASS to study Biomedical Engineering.

Congratulations from all of us at 22News!