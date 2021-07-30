Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee celebrates funding from state

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is receiving a grant to fund development programs.

Senator Eric Lesser will join Chicopee legislative delegation, Jennifer Aldworth, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, and Jason Reed, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee to announce $2.2M in funding for the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Friday afternoon.

The Chicopee Boys & Girls Club will receive $54,400 to help provide before and after school care, homework assistance, mentoring, and computer access to children throughout the region. Children and staff at the Meadow Street location will be treated with an ice cream sundae party following the announcement.

“The children ​and teens of Chicopee are very fortunate to be represented by the legislators in the Chicopee delegation, who have time and again demonstrated their commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission through not just their words, but their actions as well,” said Jason Reed, Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee’s Executive Director.

Senator Lesser visited Boys & Girls Clubs in Chicopee, Ludlow, and Springfield to observe their remote learning operations and pandemic protocols last fall. Senator Lesser also visited the Boys & Girls Club in Westfield to tour the construction site for the club’s “Building Futures” campaign. The new 15,000 square foot facility will add 100 slots of licensed childcare.