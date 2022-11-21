CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee held their 26th annual Turkey Dinner on Monday night.

Everybody in the community was invited to come out and enjoy the free meal. Organizers told 22News the event builds a sense of community and assists in everyone coming together for the holidays.

“It is great to see everybody come out. It’s a cold night, you get a nice, hot dinner and it’s great to see everybody come together,” expressed Lynn Morrissette, the Marketing and Development Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

Organizers also said the annual event is a way to say “thank you” to the city of Chicopee.