Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee hosts turkey dinner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee will once again host their annual Thanksgiving dinner Monday night.

More than 400 turkey dinners are being prepared for the upcoming holiday season. The event is being held at the Boys & Girls Club located on 580 Meadow Street from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public, while supplies last.

The event will feature treats and holiday fixings from PeoplesBank and the culinary department at Westover Job Corps. The event is sponsored by BOB Pion Buick GMC and the Polish National Credit Union.