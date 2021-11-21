Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee hosts turkey dinner

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chicopee boys girl club_1523487369442.jpg.jpg

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee will once again host their annual Thanksgiving dinner Monday night.

More than 400 turkey dinners are being prepared for the upcoming holiday season. The event is being held at the Boys & Girls Club located on 580 Meadow Street from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public, while supplies last.

The event will feature treats and holiday fixings from PeoplesBank and the culinary department at Westover Job Corps. The event is sponsored by BOB Pion Buick GMC and the Polish National Credit Union.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories