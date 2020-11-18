Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee offering free Thanksgiving dinner take-out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner that is open to the public to grab & go.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, turkey dinners will be available for pick up on Monday, November 23 from 6:00 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. while supplies last.

The dinner is free and open to the public and will be distributed to vehicles at the Boys & Girls Club located at 580 Meadow Street in Chicopee. The Club has hosted the turkey dinner for over 23 years, but due to the ingoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be grab and go instead.

The meal will be given out by volunteers includes the following:

Turkey

Gravy

Mashed potatoes

Stuffing

Peas

Cranberry sauce

Rolls

Butter

Cookies

Bottle of water

People picking up the dinners are asked to wear a mask as they request how many meals a needed and to remain in their vehicles while the volunteers place the packaged meal in the backseat or the truck.

The program was made possible by Charter Communications, Polish National Credit Union and the Rotary Club of Chicopee, PeoplesBank providing cookies. Big Y, BJ’s Wholesale and Knights of Columbus #4044. Westover Job Corps culinary department will be seasoning, roasting, and carving the birds.