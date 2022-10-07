CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee will be having a check presentation to thank the Chicopee Delegation for their support of the club and to receive a grant on Friday.

The $54,400 grant is from the state legislature and represents Chicopee’s share of the $2,200,000 appropriated to the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs in the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. The grant will be used to help fund the club’s youth development programs that provide before and after-school care, along with homework help, mentoring, and computer access to children throughout the region.

“The children ​and teens of Chicopee are very fortunate to be represented by the legislators in the Chicopee delegation, who have time and again demonstrated their commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission through not just their words, but their actions as well,” said Jason Reed, the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee’s Executive Director.

The presentation will be on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee. There will be cider donuts and hot cider for club members following the presentation.