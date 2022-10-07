CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee will be having a check presentation to thank the Chicopee Delegation for their support of the club and to receive a grant on Friday.
The $54,400 grant is from the state legislature and represents Chicopee’s share of the $2,200,000 appropriated to the Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs in the 2023 Fiscal Year budget. The grant will be used to help fund the club’s youth development programs that provide before and after-school care, along with homework help, mentoring, and computer access to children throughout the region.
“The children and teens of Chicopee are very fortunate to be represented by the legislators in the Chicopee delegation, who have time and again demonstrated their commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission through not just their words, but their actions as well,” said Jason Reed, the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee’s Executive Director.
The presentation will be on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee. There will be cider donuts and hot cider for club members following the presentation.