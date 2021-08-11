Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke find ways to stay cool in high heat

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Extreme temperatures had some local youth groups finding ways to beat the heat while keeping fun in mind on Wednesday.

Staff from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke told 22News the kids spent part of the day during the heatwave by cooling off at Holyoke’s public pool near the high school. The kids were even able to take a field trip to the movies. Back at the club, kids were cooling down in the shade while doing some art projects.

“We didn’t get out a lot today, it was super hot,” said Sean Sabourin, a staff member for the Boys & Girls Club. “We get all of our water bottles, we take breaks in and out and coloring breaks. Just chill out, but we try to utilize the parks as much as we can.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Great Holyoke is currently accepting applications for the fall school year, and availability is limited.