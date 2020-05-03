1  of  2
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke serving youth during pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke has been taking extra steps supporting the youth of the city during the pandemic.

The program is currently operating as an exempt emergency childcare provider for essential workers and vulnerable children.

While maintaining social distancing efforts, the program has been providing youth development activities including educational projects, homework help, and even physical fitness.

Eileen Cavanaugh, the president of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke told 22News, “I think it is really important to calm their fears and explain to them what the coronavirus is and the precautions that we are taking so they feel safe in our building and to feel safe in the community.”

In addition to emergency care, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke has been providing dinner meals to all youth ages 18 and younger. The program is also delivering to 13 shelter buildings and serving more than 400 dinners per day.

If you would like to support the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, click here.

