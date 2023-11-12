SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Thanksgiving came early in Springfield as a popular dinner event was held on Sunday.

The Boys and Girls Club Family Center of Springfield hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner. The event was open to the public and many people came out for a free Thanksgiving meal and company from the community.

“We’re just hoping that as many people as possible can come on down, come get a free meal, come have fun, meet new people, enjoy the music. The food’s always good,” expressed Brenda Hogan, a Preschool Director.

This year’s dinner was the club’s seventh. The same event last year brought nearly 400 people together.