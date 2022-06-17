SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club held an event in honor of Sydney Dodds, who was awarded “Youth of the Year”.

Sydney was heralded for her efforts in becoming a generational leader, fully prepared to live and lead a diverse, global and integrated economy.

22news spoke with Sydney about what led to her accomplishment. “You have to be involved in your club a lot, be a good role model to your peers and the youth, and be a good person out in the community and giving back to your community,” she explained.

The event was topped with a dinner and speeches were given by Executive Director Keshawn Dodds, Program Director Raeven Jemison, and Sydney herself.