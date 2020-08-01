Boys & Girls Club of Springfield hosts drive-in movie night for local families

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield seeks to be a light for the community in providing a fun outlet.

With a property size over 10 acres, the idea of hosting the first ever Drive-In Movie Night became a reality Friday night, with the goal to bring in families while financially supporting the club.

Nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield have had to adjust their approach to fundraising due to changes brought on by the pandemic.

Executive Director Vincent Broello told 22News, “It’s a small fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club, but it is also a nice time to get the families out to do something together as a family on a Friday night.”

Cars paid a donation of $25 to enter and had the option to purchase concessions from local food trucks once inside.

This month’s movie will be “Sonic the Hedgehog,” a family-friendly movie to enjoy.