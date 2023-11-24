SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield officially opens the 23rd annual Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center Friday morning.

Attendees can see over 130 decorated trees for free on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

At 12:00 p.m. Comedy Juggler Bryson Lang will be in attendance on opening day, followed by The Magic of Illusionist David Garrity at 1:30 pm. The Eastman Indian Orchard Operations is sponsoring the opening day entertainment of this festival.

All of the gifts that are associated with the tree are valued between $200 and $2,000! Tree raffle tickets cost $10 for 25 chances. Winners will be notified on December 11th. There will be a special 50/50 raffle for those who want to provide further support to the Boys & Girls Clubs for $5 a ticket. The winner will be pulled and notified on December 10th.

Veterans, first responders, and their families get free admission for the duration of the festival thanks to a donation from AT&T. The hours of the festival are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. General Admission is $5, the cost for seniors is $4, and children 12 and under are free.

All of the proceeds from the festival benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. Admission tickets can be pre-purchased on their website. There is a free shuttle during regular hours between MGM and The Festival of Trees.