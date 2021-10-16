Boys & Girls Club to host fundraiser event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club is hosting their first concert fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit organizations.

The event, titled Clubtoberfest, is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Saturday and will be held at the Morgan Road Pavilion located at 429 Morgan Road in West Springfield. The event will kick off with a performance by local rock group, Theater of Malum. This will be followed by “Clash of The Cover Bands” featured band Unforgettable Fire, a U2 cover band.

“Food and beverage sales benefit the West Springfield Lions Club and the Rotary Club of West Springfield, while a portion of the ticket sales will go directly to the West Springfield/Agawam Parish Cupboard,” said Sarah Calabrese, the Boys & Girls Club’s Resource Development Director. “The CARE Coalition will also host a raffle to raise funds.”

Tickets for Clubtoberfest are available online at the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s website and run $25 per ticket. A prize and the chance to win a trip to Ireland will be awarded to the best dressed rocker.

All proceeds from the event will go to the following organizations: