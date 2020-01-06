Boys who died after falling through ice in Chicopee identified

CHICOPEE, Mass (AP/WWLP) – The two boys who died after apparently falling through the ice of the Chicopee River last weekend have been publicly identified by their schools.

10-year-old Minhal Hussain was a fifth-grader at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee, according to social media posts by school Principal Elizabeth Masse. The other boy was 11-year-old Salman Jaffrey, a sixth-grader at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy in Cumberland, Rhode Island, according to a school official.

The two young boys were cousins and were reported missing Saturday after going out to play in the woods. Hussain was found around 2:30 December 31 and Jaffrey was found later that night on December 28.

The search went on for four days and was led by Chicopee Police, their dive Team, Chicopee Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 Unit, Dive Team, and Drone Team.