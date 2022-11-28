WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held for the new Balise Kia facility in West Springfield on Monday.

Jeb Balise, the owner of Balise Auto Group, Dan D’Angelo, the Executive Director, of the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield, and Mayor William Reichelt, will be speaking before the ribbon cutting, according to a news release from Balise.

Balise will also announce at the ribbon cutting that there will be a Giving Tuesday match to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield.

The ceremony begins on Monday at 10:00 a.m. on Riverdale Street in West Springfield.