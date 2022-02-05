Brave swimmers take ‘penguin plunge’ at Hampton Ponds in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Penguin Plunge is an annual bone chilling tradition at Hampton Ponds state Park, where hearty souls help raise money for the Amelia Park Children’s Museum.

Apparently you’re never too young or too old to take the plunge. Chuck Tully of Westfield and his seven-year-old granddaughter did themselves proud.

“I’m a board member, it pays off,” Tully said. “I’ve always wanted to do this, but her father is too chicken to do it, so she went with me.”

Tully doesn’t have to tell his grandchildren, one was right there with him along with the others who took the plunge. Event MC, 22News Meteorologist Adam Strzempko, knew just how cold it was for these Penguin Plungers.

“We have temperatures right now in the 20s, but in fact the winds are really gusty, and that’s making it feel like cold wind chill of five degrees,” Adam said.

And there was State Senator John Velis of Westfield continuing a long Penguin Plunge tradition begun by his predecessor Don Humason, a plunge into the pond every year during his long career on Beacon Hill. It’s an event western Massachusetts anticipates every February.