SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets are on sale for the return of Breakfast with Santa at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Santa will be at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, November 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Guests can meet Saint Nicholas while enjoying pancakes, scrambled eggs, and more. Tickets are $12 for children and $20 for adults (additional fees may apply), and proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Each child will receive a gift as well as free admission to the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield’s 22nd Annual Festival of Trees at MassMutual Center, featuring over 130 unique and beautiful trees donated by local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals.

“We are excited to bring back Breakfast with Santa for the upcoming holiday,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan. “This is one of our favorite events to host for the community. Not only does it bring that holiday magic into the building, but we also get to help the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield as well.”