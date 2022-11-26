SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center is hosting a Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. and running to 10 a.m. attendees will be able to meet with jolly old Saint Nicholas while enjoying breakfast.

Each child that attends will receive a free gift and all proceeds from the event will benefit the Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

Child tickets are $12.00 and for ages 13 and up tickets are $20.00. Breakfast with Santa also includes free admission to The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield’s 22nd Annual Festival of Trees, according to a news release sent to 22News from the MassMutual Center.

“We are excited to bring back Breakfast with Santa for the upcoming holiday,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan. “This is one of our favorite events to host for the community. Not only does it bring that holiday magic into the building, but we also get to help the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield as well.”