Breakfast with Santa returns to The Delaney House

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Breakfast with Santa — it’s a holiday tradition at the Delaney House in Holyoke, but COVID-19 is making this year just a little bit different.

Peter Rosskothen, owner of The Log Cabin and The Delaney House said he hopes this tradition raises people’s spirits for the holiday season.

“We are really working very hard to make sure everyone is safe. The masks are crucial,” Rosskothen told 22News. “We are really looking forward to have that great feeling that Santa brings to our families, and we are just here to help with that process.”

The Delaney House has taken extra precautions this year to make sure families are safe and having fun when visiting Santa. Kids are able to leave a Christmas letter to Santa at an available mailbox. And then they’re able to speak with Santa who’s seated behind a plastic barrier.

To help have less people in the building, families can reserve special times throughout the morning to have breakfast and meet Santa. Tables are also spaced 10 feet apart so people can safely enjoy their meal with loved ones.

One family told 22News things may be different this year but they are cherishing every special moment.

“It’s very important to focus on what you have, and family is super important. So this is really, really nice,” said Tracy Janik of South Hadley.

Families interested in having breakfast with Santa can make reservations starting Monday. Space is limited due to COVID-19 guidelines, so seats will go fast.