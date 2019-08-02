‘Global Big Latch On’ event in Springfield to support breastfeeding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center is hosting a “Global Big Latch On” event to support breastfeeding in honor of World Breastfeeding Week on Friday until 11:30 a.m.

In a news release sent to 22News, women will gather together to breastfeed while offering peer support to each other at Mercy’s Family Life Center in Springfield.

World Breastfeeding Week will go until August 7 and events will take place at registered locations around the world.

Mercy’s Family Life Center for Maternity also offers lactation services to patients every day. Additional services include:

Hospital-grade pump

Private pumping room on the fourth floor of Mercy Medical Center for all lactating staff

Lactation room in the Family Life Center lobby that is open to the public and Mercy colleagues