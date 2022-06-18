SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Juneteenth event was held Saturday at Springfield’s Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield. It’s where the Brethren Community Foundation celebrated its 20th annual Juneteenth observance.

The foundation sponsored a tribute to the man the senior center is named after; Former State Representative and Federal Housing Official, Raymond A. Jordan.

Among those honored Saturday included Springfield State Representative Bud Williams, who told 2News his feelings about Juneteenth run deep.

“We always celebrate them to recognize the history of our ancestors and what they went through,” Williams said. “The struggles, the pain, that they went through, it’s almost like a Fourth of July celebration.”

Representative Williams was honored with the Racial Equity award at Saturday afternoon’s Juneteenth celebration, one of several honorees cited for their work in the name of racial justice in the city of Springfield.