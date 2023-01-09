MONTGOMERY/RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be overnight bridge repair operations at I-90 eastbound and westbound in Montgomery and Russell on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the bridge repairs will be taking place at mile marker 36.0 on I-90 eastbound and westbound. The work is taking place on Monday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will have a 15-minute rolling roadblock in each direction at 8:00 p.m.

There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging to help guide drivers through the work area. If you are driving in that area, you should expect delays and reduced speed.