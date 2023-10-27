WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Ideas Brewing established in North Adams in 2016 opens its second location in Westfield.

In a news release sent to 22News from Bright Ideas Brewing, the brewery and taproom will open its doors on Friday located at 109 Apremont Way in Westfield. The public is invited to a grand opening event on Saturday at noon with Mayor McCabe. There are eight beers on tap and visitors can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to sit outdoors.

“We are thrilled to open our second brewery and taproom in Westfield, a city with an amazing beer community,” says Orion Howard, the owner of Bright Ideas Brewing. “Our team has put a tremendous amount of effort into creating a welcoming space for the Westfield community and local and traveling beer enthusiasts. We can’t wait to introduce our craft to the wonderful people of Westfield.”

Adding the second location, the brewery will be able to increase production from 600 barrels to 3000 barrels per year.

Bright Ideas Brewing joins additional breweries in Westfield including Great Awakening Brewing Company, Kismet Brewing Company, Skyline Beer Co., and Tin Bridge Brewing Company.