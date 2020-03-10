Bright Nights 25th season appreciation breakfast held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An appreciation breakfast was held in Springfield Tuesday morning for sponsors, supporters, and staff who helped with this year’s 25th Season of Bright Nights at Forest Park.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who makes Bright Nights a success. This includes the Springfield Park Department team that set-ups, maintains and dismantles the displays, the Springfield Police Officer who worked nearly every night directing traffic at the entrance, the officers that set-up the radio and cameras, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department that works their magic behind the scenes, the front gate staff and so many others.” -Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said in a news release sent to 22News

Anthony Cignoli, President of A.L Cignoli Company emceed the breakfast that more than 100 people attended. Guests received a souvenir Bright Nights at Forest Park water bottled and an insulated lunch bag filled with gifts from some of the event’s sponsors.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt and Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation management were joined by

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Major General Gary Keefe, the Adjutant General for the Massachusetts National Guard

Senator Eric Lesser

Chris Kelley MGM Springfield President and Chief Operating Officer

Attorney Melinda Phelps Partner with Bulkley, Richardson and Gelinas PC and Spirit of Springfield Board Chair

Major General Gary Keefe, Chief Master Sergeant Maryanne Walts, Command Chief for the 104th Fighter Wing, and Chris Kelley from MGM Springfield were added to the Spirit of Springfield’s “Honorary Team.” They were presented with Spirit of Springfield jackets.