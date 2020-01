SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park is extending its 25th season to January 5.

The holiday lighting show is usually open until New Year’s Day but will be continuing until the 5th this year.

The gates open each night at 5:00 p.m. and close at 9:00 p.m. Thursday and Sunday night and 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights or until all cars have completed the tour.