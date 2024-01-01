SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Night marked the end to another successful season of holiday family fun at the 29th annual Bright Nights in Forest Park.

Another year of Bright Nights at Forest Park is in the books, and the last night of the 29th season of the popular holiday attraction in Springfield did not disappoint!

On New Years Night, cars lined up with families, getting their last chance to experience the 700,000 twinkling lights.

22News spoke with Patrick Sullivan, Director of Parks, Recreation & Building Management, who says, “We are just so pleased after 29 years, we have such a strong partnership with the Spirit of Springfield and we are grateful to the mayor for all of his support, it makes Bright Nights such a success.”

Newly inaugurated Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to greet families at the gates, who told 22News how this event continues to bring him joy, “It’s just a great way, you see the twinkle in the eyes of the young and old coming through here. I’ve done it all 6 inaugurations just to simply say ‘thank you’ to the people of Springfield for the continued belief and confidence in my abilities.”

Over 7 million people have visited Bright Nights since 1995, and on the last night of the season countless more continued that holiday tradition. And this year, the top lighting show in America, saw about 30,000 vehicles, totaling nearly 200,000 visitors.

Jenny Blonairz of Easthampton told 22News, “We were actually excited to have the opportunity to come here tonight, we were planning to but then we got a free pass. We were able to come and have a fun time.”

President of Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt also telling 22News, “It’s a banner year, because of the continued work on the part of the staff, the Spirit of Springfield, we make it happen every year. Its a big effort.”

There’s much to look forward to the next holiday season when the Spirit of Springfield will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Bright Night’s.