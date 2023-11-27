SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of runners from all over New England laced up their running shoes for the popular Bright Nights 5K Road Race.

Runners took their mark under the Seuss Land Arch in Forest Park, and made their way to the Giant Poinsettia Candles near Picknelly Field, all while getting a close glimpse of the Bright Night’s lighting displays.

Thousands of runners have crossed the finish line since the race first stepped off in 2006. Stacey Dutch, from New Hampshire, tells us it’s becoming their annual holiday tradition. “It really is just a magical thing and to run it with people you care about is even better and everybody is dressed up and everyone is smiling when you run and go by and laughing,” said Dutch.

This year, the highly anticipated race sold out in less than 20 hours with 500 registered runners.