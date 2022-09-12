SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Registration for the Bright Nights 5K road race is underway. The race is always a sellout and is a unique opportunity for 500 runners to run through the Bright Nights Holiday Light Display on Monday, November 28.

The registration fee is $70 and that includes the run, a souvenir long-sleeved shirt, a ticket to Bright Nights at Forest Park, and soup dinner after the race. The registration fee is non-refundable and substitutions are not allowed. Headphones, baby strollers, pets, and bandit runners will not be allowed during the race.

“The Bright Nights 5K Road Race has earned the distinction of being Springfield’s favorite race,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “Runners come from well beyond Springfield to participate.”

For information contact Spirit of Springfield or visit brightnights.org, runners must be 14 years old to participate.