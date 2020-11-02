Bright Nights 5K Road Race to be held virtually

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 14th annual Bright Nights 5K Road Race will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for the virtual run will begin Wednesday, November 4 at 12:00 p.m. through November 11th at 12:00 p.m. The first 250 people will be eligible for the early registration for the 2021 Bright Nights 5k Road Race, an event that sells out in a matter of hours.

“The Bright Night 5K Road Race has been a tradition since 2006,” said Judy Matt. “It is one more event that has been effected by COVID-19, but not cancelled.”

Participants will receive a long-sleeve wicking shirt, bulb necklace, selfie sign to show their running time and location as well as a complimentary ticket to Bright Nights at Forest Park. Runners can log their times and photos online of the route of their choice.

“Health New England is proud to sponsor this year’s Bright Nights 5K Virtual Run. It’s more important than ever for HNE to support the Spirit of Springfield in their effort to deliver Bright Nights in Forest Park in 2020,” said Richard Swift. “This fun run is a great way to kick off the holiday season and we hope it will inspire families and friends to get outside, have fun and get some exercise. We see this as a way to support the very mission that has driven Health New England for more than 30 years: to improve the health and lives of the people in our community.”

Fr more information about the Bright Nights 5K Virtual Run, visit brightnights.org.