Bright Nights annual 5K brings hundreds of runners to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the snow and the cold temperatures hundreds of runners participated in the annual Bright Nights 5K.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday but due to the snowstorm, it was moved. Bright Nights was closed to cars Tuesday night so that runners could have the park to themselves.

22News spoke with Westfield resident Emma Rood, a runner who said this race is what running is all about.

“This is what running is about you come out you’re with other people you get to see lights you get to be fit in the wintertime and it’s amazing this is really the best time of year to run,” said Rood.

Bright Nights re-opens Wednesday night and will continue through January 5.