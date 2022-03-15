SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park celebrated another successful season this winter, but it took the efforts of many people to make it happen.

Some 200,000 people pass through the gates at Forest Park during the holidays every year to catch a glimpse of the beautiful displays that make up Bright Nights. It takes a lot of work to put together the holiday lighting experience which has been a Springfield tradition since 1995.

“I mean, from the Sheriff’s Department to the police to the DPW, to so many people that are behind the scenes. It is a huge effort. It does take a village for this event.” Judy Matt, President, Spirit of Springfield

Those people who make it all happen were honored Tuesday morning at the Bright Nights Appreciation Breakfast held at the Sheraton Springfield. Crew members and public safety officers joined event organizers, local politicians, and sponsors of the event such as 22News.

Bright Nights foreman William Vezina told 22News about all the work that goes into setting up the displays. “I may be in charge, but everybody has to do their own part, and that’s what gets it put up, everybody working as best as they can.”

Bright Nights has always been a meaningful tradition, but the past two years it may have brought even more holiday cheer. That’s because it’s one of the few COVID-safe community events that were able to continue on as normal.

“When we were able to do it, we thought it was very important for the well-being of this community to have something they can look forward to.” Judy Matt, President, Spirit of Springfield

A bright light for the community that will continue to shine every holiday season thanks to a team effort.