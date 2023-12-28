SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With less than a week to go for Bright Nights at Forest Park, the attraction continues to be a popular one, even with the lack of snow on the ground.

Spirit of Springfield President, Judy Matt told 22News, that Bright Nights is still on track to beat last years total attendance. The light display attracts thousands of families from the area, spreading holiday cheer. We spoke with a family from middlesex county, who drove to Springfield to see the lights at Forest Park.

“You know it should be colder and you know also snow as well, and their hasnt been any snow yet, so it’s been very odd,” said Davey Quadors of Chelmsford. “But it is fun so at least we have this.”

The last day to drive through to light display is New Years day.

