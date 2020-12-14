Bright Nights at Forest Park keeping the holiday spirit alive during COVID-19

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors came from as far away as Rhode Island to visit Bright Nights at Forest Park Sunday evening.

The festive lighting display now in its 26th season continues to attract a substantial number of families each night.

For a family who came all the way from Central Falls, Rhode Island visiting Bright Nights has become an important part of their life during the pandemic.

“I think this is it until Christmas,” Kimberly King told 22News. “We just wanted something exciting to do for the holiday.”

The lights will remain bright at Forest Park until this season concludes on Wednesday, January 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today