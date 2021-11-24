Bright Nights at Forest Park returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A time-honored tradition returns to Springfield on Wednesday night. Bright Nights at Forest Park will officially flip the switch on Wednesday evening to mark the holiday season.

The lighting ceremony begins at 4:45 p.m. at Forest Park and will feature a visit from Governor Charlie Baker. Baker will be the first Massachusetts governor to make a visit to the holiday lighting event since its creation in 1995.

The ceremony will take place in Santa’s Magical Forest which was closed for the 2020 season. Admission on Wednesday night and Wednesday night only, will roll back to its original 1995 price of just $6 to experience the winter spectacle.

Tickets must be bought in advance.