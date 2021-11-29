Bright Nights at Forest Park sees successful first weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -This past weekend was the first weekend of Bright Nights’ opening for its 27th season in Forest Park for the holidays.

22News spoke with Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield, who said the weekend showed a lot of promise with large turnouts. She added it was the single busiest weekend ever for their gift shop, and that the carousel has also become very popular.

“People were all the way down Sumner Avenue and all the way out to the highway, so we had a booming night, well over 1,000 cars,” said Matt.

Bright Nights runs through Sunday, January 2 this year. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.