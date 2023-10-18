SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tickets for Bright Nights at Forest Park’s 29th season are now on sale!

The Spirit of Springfield has decided to get a jump on the holiday season by opening their ticket sales to their 29th season, which runs from November 22 through January 1, 2024, according to a news release from the Spirit of Springfield. Bright Nights will be closed on Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28.

General admission tickets are $23, with some special discounted ticket nights throughout the season. Roll Back Night is on opening night and tickets are the same price as in 1995, $6 per car. There will be $10 admission tickets valid for Tuesday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 12, $10 Tuesdays. Limousine admission tickets are also available for $35 each. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

The lights will be lit from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and 10:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Season passes are available until November 1st and can be used every night during the season, costing $60.

Big Y World Class Markets will have general admission tickets available on November 9, and the cost of the ticket will be $18 with a Big Y Membership.

Admission for a bus with a seating capacity of 30 or more passengers is $175. Mini-buses with seating between 17 and 30 passengers are $80.

The Spirit of Springfield has been producing Bright Nights since 1995 with the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management. Bright Nights has entertained over 7 million visitors to date.