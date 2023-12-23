SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you want your holidays to be merry and bright, visit Bright Nights at Forest Park!

Bright Nights will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Night from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to the Spirit of Springfield. Visitors will be able to enjoy over 700,000 lights along a three-mile journey through displays from Seuss Land and Toy Land to Winter Woods and Winter Garden, and even a few dinosaurs in Jurassic World.

On holidays through the first of January, Santa’s Magical Forest will be open with a gift shop that is full of souvenirs, crafts, and last-minute gifts. The Carousel will also be open, and refreshments will be available.

Santa will be in his cottage until December 24th at 8 pm when he returns to the North Pole. There will be free carousel rides, as well as a festive hat or noisemaker for children on New Year’s Eve.

“For some, it is a tradition to visit Bright Nights on Christmas Eve, maybe after church or spending time with family and friends,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “During the holidays, many people return to the area to celebrate the season. Some will be fans from childhood who will be bringing their children for the first time.”

Tickets for Bright Nights must be purchased in advance online for $23 plus ticket fee or at Big Y with Big Y Membership for $18.

The Spirit of Springfield has been producing Bright Nights since 1995 with the Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management. Bright Nights has entertained over 7 million visitors to date.